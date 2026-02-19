Beauty group Puig exceeds 5 billion in turnover

The Spanish cosmetics and fashion group Puig, owner of brands such as Jean-Paul Gaultier, Dries Van Noten, and Nina Ricci, ended 2025 with impressive figures thanks to strong demand for makeup and skincare products.

5 billion mark exceeded

Puig reported comparable sales growth of 7.8% to €5.042 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose 7.8% to €1.045 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.7%, exceeding financial expectations for the year. Net profit rose 6.5% to €587 million, representing a margin of 11.6%.