Arnault family strengthens grip on LVMH after share price drop

The Arnault family has increased its stake in luxury goods giant LVMH to above the symbolic 50% threshold. This move strengthens founder and CEO Bernard Arnault’s control over the group behind brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Moët & Chandon.

Expression of confidence

According to a statement from LVMH, the family now owns 50.01% of the capital. At the end of 2025, that share was 49.77%. The Arnaults already had a majority of the voting rights, which have now risen to 65.94%, further consolidating the family’s strategic power.

When presenting the annual figures at the end of January, Bernard Arnault emphasized his long-term vision for the group. Exceeding the 50% mark “demonstrates the strong confidence of Bernard Arnault and his family in the future of LVMH,” the company now says.

The timing of the additional share purchases does not seem coincidental. Since its record high in April 2023, the share has lost 38% of its value. This decline gave the family the opportunity to build up their position at a lower valuation. LVMH achieved a turnover of €80.8 billion in 2025, a decrease of 5%. Net profit fell by 13% to €10.9 billion.