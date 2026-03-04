Adidas on track for record results: sales, profits, and ambitions all rise

Adidas closed its recovery year 2025 with record figures. According to CEO Bjørn Gulden, the German sneaker manufacturer is healthy and successful again. Confidence in the future is high, even though 2026 brings new uncertainties.

Few discounts

Last year, the German sports brand posted sales of €24.8 billion, an increase of 5% compared to 2024, and an operating profit of €2.06 billion. The latter represented impressive growth of no less than 54%. The Adidas brand itself grew by 13% on a currency-neutral basis, with double-digit growth in all markets and sales channels.