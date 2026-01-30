Adidas achieves highest turnover ever

Adidas closed 2025 with record sales. Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, profits also grew significantly and the group maintained its margins. The company sold more products at full price.

Above expectations

Adidas achieved group sales of €24.8 billion in 2025, an increase of 4.8% compared to €23.7 billion a year earlier, despite an unfavorable exchange rate impact of more than €1 billion. The company saw double-digit growth in all markets and channels. Full-year operating profit rose by more than €700 million to €2.056 billion. The gross margin improved by 0.8 percentage points to 51.6%.