ABOUT YOU Opens its Marketplace to New Sellers

(Advertorial) ABOUT YOU opens its marketplace to fashion sellers, regardless of their size. As one of Europe’s leading fashion and lifestyle retailers, ABOUT YOU has redesigned its marketplace model to significantly simplify the onboarding process, making access easier than ever, particularly for small and mid-sized fashion labels.

With the updated model, ABOUT YOU has removed previous entry barriers, lifting all requirements related to minimum product counts or revenue thresholds. This streamlined setup allows both emerging and established brands to join the platform quickly and grow their business efficiently. Through the new Seller Center, an intuitive self-service tool available at partner.aboutyou.com, fashion start-ups as well as established labels can go live and start selling on ABOUT YOU in as little as four weeks.

Active in 26 European markets – with a strong presence in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and Spain – the e-commerce group connects its partners to more than 13 million active customers, largely a highly engaged, mobile-first audience. With around 80% of ABOUT YOU’s customers under 45 years old, the platform offers fashion brands a compelling opportunity to engage the next generation of shoppers and build a strong, future-oriented customer base.

Lowering the Entry Barriers

Part of the Zalando Group, the Hamburg-based online fashion store has recently introduced the Seller Center as a fast, accessible entry point into its marketplace. ABOUT YOU has eased integration processes for direct-to-consumer sales, previously associated with technical hurdles and long onboarding phases. What used to take months now only takes four weeks, with no onboarding fees and minimal requirements.

The redesigned ABOUT YOU Marketplace offers highly flexible integration options and a single tool for both onboarding and comprehensive post-launch management. The response has been clear: More than 440 fashion sellers successfully joined the marketplace via the Seller Center over the past eleven months, and the number continues to grow.

For many sellers, this accessibility has been a game-changer for international expansion. Sarah Michaux, Founder and CEO of La Michaux, shares her experience:

“As a Belgian founder, partnering with ABOUT YOU has allowed La Michaux to expand beyond our local market and connect with a broader European audience. The Seller Center provides the structure and visibility needed to scale internationally while preserving the strong brand identity our customers value.”

Sell on ABOUT YOU in Four Weeks

The onboarding journey to the ABOUT YOU marketplace follows a clear, five-step process designed for efficiency. After an initial registration at partner.aboutyou.com, sellers provide essential company data, select a fulfillment model that best fits their logistics strategy, and complete a free, fully digital KYC verification process.

Once verified, the focus shifts to bringing the collection to life. Product uploads are designed to be frictionless and adaptable to any technical setup; they can be handled manually for smaller, curated assortments, or fully automated via Shopify, specialized integrators, or a direct API for larger inventories.

Throughout the setup, the ABOUT YOU Service Desk supports partners until their shop is live.



New Middleware Connections

To eliminate manual workflows, ABOUT YOU is continuously expanding its network of middleware partners. By enabling the automated transmission of product information directly into the Seller Center, these established integrators remove the need for manual intervention. This means that when a price changes or an item sells out in your own warehouse, the information is updated on ABOUT YOU automatically.

Collaboration with established middleware partners such as Tradebyte, Baselinker, and Neteven, among many others allows sellers to automatically sync product data, pricing, and inventory from their existing systems directly to ABOUT YOU. As a result, partners maintain full control over their sales operations and performance insights, achieving high-level efficiency without the burden of manual effort.

A Faster Way to Grow

Getting started has never been easier. With the redesigned ABOUT YOU marketplace, sellers can reach over 13 million customers across Europe and start building an international presence in just four weeks.

