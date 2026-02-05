About You launches its outlet in the Netherlands and Switzerland

Fashion marketplace About You is now launching its outlet with more than 100,000 discounted products in the Netherlands and Switzerland. This makes the range available in 15 European countries.

“Strategically important markets”

In the About You Outlet, online shoppers will find more than 100,000 products from various categories, including women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion, shoes, accessories, and sports and lifestyle items. Customers benefit from exclusive deals with discounts of up to 70% on well-known brands. More than 50 new deals go live every week, starting daily and available for seven days.

“With the launch of the About You Outlet in the Netherlands and Switzerland, we are strengthening our offering in strategically important markets. Off-price is a central part of our growth strategy and connects strong brands with attractive prices and a highly dynamic shopping experience,” said Tarek Müller, co-founder and co-CEO of the About You Group.

Following the launch of the first About You Outlet in Germany in 2022 and its expansion to other countries, the outlet offering is now available in 15 European markets. In total, the platform has 8.5 million members in Europe.