Abercrombie & Fitch growth slows after strong comeback

Abercrombie & Fitch posted record sales again in the 2025/26 financial year. However, profits remained below last year’s level. The American fashion group is expecting additional growth for the current year, but at a moderate pace.

Record sales thanks to Hollister

The American fashion group Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is still benefiting from the successful repositioning of its brands, although the growth spurt of recent years appears to be slowing down. The company expects more moderate growth for the current year, while higher costs, import tariffs, and geopolitical uncertainty are putting pressure on margins.