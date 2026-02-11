MediaMarkt parent company Ceconomy in good shape ahead of Chinese takeover

Ceconomy, the parent company of electronics chains MediaMarkt and Saturn, had a strong start to the financial year: the group is more digital and customer-friendly than ever, which is reflected in growing sales.

Thanks to omnichannel

The German electronics group, which will soon be owned by China’s JD.com, reported a 3.4% increase in sales to €7.6 billion in the first quarter. This is the twelfth consecutive quarter of profitable growth, which CEO Kai-Ulrich Deissner attributes to the ‘Experience Electronics’ strategy.