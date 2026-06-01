MediaMarkt brings shopping by appointment to Belgium as well

MediaMarkt is introducing appointment-based shopping at its Belgian stores. With this new service, customers can schedule a personal consultation at the store in advance. The free service was previously launched successfully in Germany and the Netherlands.

Expanding service offerings

MediaMarkt says it will continue to invest in service concepts that cater to customers’ individual needs. Personal appointments bring that promise to life in the store: a specialist is on hand to offer tailored advice and one-on-one guidance, ensuring a fast and personalized shopping experience. This saves customers time and allows them to schedule their store visit at a time that suits them best.

After all, customers are increasingly researching products online but still want targeted advice and confirmation of their choice in-store. Shopping by appointment bridges these two worlds, says the retailer. Customers can easily book an appointment via their local store’s page, in their desired product category. Upon arrival, they check in and are escorted to a specialist, who takes the time to discuss their needs, compare products, and assist with a purchasing decision.

Following a pilot, the free service has been available in all of the retailer’s German stores since late last year and was launched in March in the 54 Dutch stores. For MediaMarkt, this is the next step in a strategy that increasingly focuses on expanding its service offerings, including repairs, warranties, insurance, and financing.