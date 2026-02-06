Krëfel launches transformation plan: five stores to close, 180 jobs at risk

Belgian electronics chain Krëfel, a subsidiary of French company United.b, wants to close five structurally unprofitable stores and reorganize its headquarters and logistics. This could affect 180 of the approximately 1,100 employees. At the same time, the retailer will invest in stores and IT.

Continuing with 64 stores

“Krëfel has been facing a precarious financial situation for several years in a market where competition is fierce and margins are small,” the retailer said in a press release. “Without radical changes, the company’s survival is threatened.” These radical changes include closing five stores, optimizing logistics, and reorganizing the headquarters.