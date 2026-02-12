Coolblue plans ten additional stores after record sales

Coolblue achieved record sales of €2.56 billion in 2025. This year, the retailer is opening ten additional stores in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. However, high investments in Germany are weighing on profits.

Profit under pressure

Thanks in part to the opening of six new stores and the further expansion of its own delivery and installation service, Coolblue achieved a turnover of €2.56 billion and an operating profit (EBITDA) of €86.5 million last year, which is slightly less than in 2024. Operating profit also fell by 11.6% to €86.5 million as a result of substantial investments in Germany. Customer satisfaction remained at the highest level ever (NPS = 72).

Coolblue will continue to invest in its store network in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany in 2026. The company plans to open ten additional stores in the three countries this year, at least two of which will be in Belgium and six in the Netherlands. Apeldoorn and Berlin are among the locations planned.

High ambitions in Belgium

The ambitions in Belgium are striking. Last week, a store opened in Drogenbos, and later this year, Coolblue will also come to Sint-Niklaas. The retailer sees room for at least ten more stores in the country in the coming years and is looking for suitable retail locations in major cities, including Brussels, Charleroi, and Leuven. It also sees a lot of growth potential in Wallonia and is considering additional investments there.

In addition, Coolblue is also opening a new and future-oriented TV and white goods depot in Antwerp this year. From this new depot, the company will be able to serve even more Belgian customers faster and more efficiently with CoolblueBezorgt, its own delivery and installation service for washing machines, refrigerators, televisions, and other appliances.