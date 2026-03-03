Coolblue gives up energy installation division

Coolblue is discontinuing the sale and installation of heat pumps, solar panels, charging stations, and air conditioners: its energy installation division has been sold to service provider Hoppenbrouwers Techniek. The retailer will continue to sell energy contracts.

Market experienced a decline

Coolblue has completed the sale of its energy installation division to Hoppenbrouwers. This means that 75 Coolblue employees will transfer to the installation company, the retailer reports on its website. Hoppenbrouwers is an installer with nationwide coverage in the Netherlands, more than 100 years of experience, and over 2,000 employees. Through Hoppenbrouwers, customers will have access to a wider range of energy-saving solutions. In addition to heat pumps, solar panels, and air conditioners, they also offer Coolblue customers central heating boilers and home batteries.

“With the sale to Hoppenbrouwers, our customers will have access to even more smart solutions for saving energy at home, such as home batteries and central heating boilers. This allows us to focus entirely on energy contracts and Free Washing and Drying, which help customers consume less energy,” says Coolblue CEO Pieter Zwart.

The electronics retailer began supplying and installing solar panels in 2019. That market grew strongly due to the energy crisis that followed the war in Ukraine, but then experienced a decline. The acquisition price for the transaction has not been disclosed.