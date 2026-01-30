Coolblue closes store in Brussels

Coolblue is closing its only store in Brussels, located on Avenue Louise. The chain says it is looking for a new location in the capital.

Lease expires

On January 31, Coolblue’s store on Avenue Louise in Brussels will close permanently because the lease is expiring. “Our Brussels customers are still welcome at our store in Zaventem and at our new store in Drogenbos, which opens on February 6. We are also actively looking for new store locations in Brussels itself,” the retailer said in a response to Bruzz.

The store opened in June 2020 and, with a surface area of 2,600 m², was the electronics retailer’s largest branch in the Benelux at the time. It was also the first store where customers could also be served in French – the retailer now also has a store in Wallonia.