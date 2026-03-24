Kingfisher benefits from Homebase fall and growth in the Iberian Peninsula

Kingfisher’s profits rose last year, mainly thanks to strong performance from B&Q and Screwfix. The British DIY group is benefiting from Homebase’s bankruptcy and is focusing on digital growth and professional customers.

Cautious growth

The DIY group behind B&Q, Screwfix, Castorama, and Brico Dépôt reports that adjusted pre-tax profit for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, rose 6% to 560 million British pounds (655 million euros). Total revenue rose 1.3% to 12.9 billion British pounds (15.1 billion euros), while comparable revenue increased by 1.4%.