Iran war weighs on the DIY market

The growth of online giants like Amazon and low-cost platforms from Asia is shifting the balance of power in the European DIY market. The role of retailers is also changing: the focus is shifting from selling products to providing guidance on DIY projects.

Pressure from online discounters

Amazon is the largest online DIY retailer in Europe, with a 15% market share in 2024, accounting for more than 9 billion euros of the total European online sales of 66 billion euros. Cheap Chinese platforms like Temu and AliExpress are also chipping away at the market share of traditional retailers. They’re taking market share from established names. They’re doing this with best-sellers from the core of the product range: tools, lighting, home decor, and hardware. As a result, margins on that key product range are coming under pressure.