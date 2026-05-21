Intergamma gains market share in the Netherlands but loses it in Belgium

Intergamma, the company behind the Gamma and Karwei home improvement stores, saw its revenue and profits rise last year. The DIY retailer’s market share is growing in the Netherlands but is under pressure in Belgium.

More visitors in stores

Intergamma reports a 3% increase in revenue for 2025, reaching just over 2 billion euros. EBITDA rose by 19%, from 148 million euros in 2024 to 176 million last year. In the Netherlands, revenue grew by 4%.

The total number of people visiting a Gamma or Karwei home improvement store rose by 1.7 million last year to 73 million. People continue to visit physical stores because of the personal advice provided by trained staff and specialists, inspiration, and the immediate availability of products, the company says.

The combined market share in the Netherlands for both brands rose by 0.4% to 20.3%. In Belgium, where the entire DIY market has been under pressure for some time, Gamma’s market share fell by 0.2%.

On May 26, Intergamma will publish its key sustainability results in its sustainability report. “Sustainable home improvement is increasingly becoming the norm. Customers expect transparency and affordable, responsible choices. We remain fully committed to this,” said CEO Joost de Beijer. Research by Intergamma confirms this: more than half of 1,000 respondents explicitly expect home improvement stores to provide support when it comes to sustainability.