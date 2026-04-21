Gamma appoints a single retail director for the Netherlands and Belgium

Intergamma, the organization behind the DIY chains Gamma and Karwei, has appointed Wouter Lefevere as managing director for Gamma in the Netherlands and Belgium. Both countries are currently managed separately, but Belgian managing director Dominique Motte is stepping down.

International retail experience

Lefevere was previously a member of the management team at pet store chain Tom&Co in Belgium. Prior to that, he served as commercial director at Aldi Netherlands and held various management positions at Lidl and Spar International, Intergamma announced in a press release. Effective May 11, he will become brand director for Gamma in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The appointment follows the strategic decision to merge the management of the chain in the two countries. According to Intergamma CEO Joost de Beijer, this integration is an important step: “Wouter combines international retail experience with a deep understanding of both markets. As a Belgian who has lived in the Netherlands for nine years, he knows both the differences and the similarities. That is essential for further strengthening the brand in both countries, while keeping an eye on local dynamics.”

Dominique Motte, brand director for Gamma in Belgium, is leaving Intergamma effective May 1. In the Netherlands, Lefevere will take over from De Beijer, who held this position in addition to his role as CEO.