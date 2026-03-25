Hornbach continues to grow in a weak market, but profits are under pressure

Hornbach grew last year, despite a persistently weak consumer climate in Europe. The DIY retailer is increasing its market share, while margins are under pressure due to rising labor and operating costs.

Robust business model all the more important

Revenue rose by 3.8% to 6.43 billion euros, while operating profit remained virtually stable at 264.7 million euros. The group thus met its prior estimates. CEO Albrecht Hornbach emphasizes the robustness of the business model: “The consumer climate remains challenging in most parts of Europe—which makes it all the more important to have a robust business model that continues to perform even in volatile times.”