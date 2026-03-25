Maxeda raises 50 million euros and welcomes new majority shareholder

Benelux DIY retailer Maxeda has completed a major recapitalization, raising 50 million euros in capital. The shareholder structure is also changing: creditor GoldenTree is becoming the majority shareholder.

In creditor’s hands

With the €50 million capital injection, Maxeda is not only strengthening its liquidity position but also increasing the involvement of financial parties. The investment comes from funds managed by GoldenTree Asset Management, which is thereby acquiring a majority stake in the Benelux-based company behind Praxis and Brico.