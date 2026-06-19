Hornbach is chipping away at its competitors’ market share

Hornbach got off to a strong start in the new fiscal year. Growth was driven primarily by its European operations outside Germany, while the group gained market share in virtually all of its core markets.

Costs weigh on profit growth

The German home improvement group saw revenue rise by 4.9% to 2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2026/27. Operating profit also held up reasonably well despite higher costs: adjusted EBIT came in at 161 million euros, compared to 161.7 million euros a year earlier. As a result, the decline in profit was limited to 0.5%.