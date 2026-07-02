B&Q launches a new store concept around sustainable living

B&Q is renovating its store in Cheltenham, UK, to make it easier for customers to improve the sustainability of their homes. The branch will receive, among other things, new displays and additional advice on energy, gardening, and more sustainable choices. The retailer is using the store as a test location for a broader rollout.

Green testing ground

The store will feature, among other things, displays of a “sustainable home” and the “green star” approach, through which B&Q brings sustainability knowledge directly to customers. In addition, the chain provides advice and offers products to encourage more nature in the garden, from peat-free compost to techniques for using less water and pesticide-free alternatives.