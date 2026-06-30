Who is Colos, the new “challenger” in the DIY sector?

Colos bills itself as the new “challenger in Belgium’s stagnant DIY market.” Its first store, located on the former Makro site in Machelen, is poised to become the country’s largest DIY store right from the start. Other former Makro sites are also in the company’s sights. But who’s behind all this bravado?

“From within the group”

At the helm of Colos is Loïc Hardy, who, according to LinkedIn, was previously Sales Excellence Manager at Hubo Belgium. For the past three months, he has been leading the new DIY concept, which, interestingly enough, is also based in Wommelgem. Marketing manager Marielle Duchesne was also previously deputy head of publicity at Hubo Belgium.