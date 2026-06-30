Belgium’s largest DIY store opens at former Makro site in Machelen

A new Belgian retail chain aims to shake up the DIY market. Colos will open its first store on July 16 at the former Makro site in Machelen and is aiming to build a network of 10 to 15 stores.

20,000 square meters

Colos will open its first store in Machelen in mid-July and immediately claims the title of Belgium’s largest home improvement store. The new Belgian chain is moving into the former Makro site on Woluwelaan, near the Brussels Ring Road and Brussels Airport. With 20,000 square meters of retail and drive-in space, Colos is positioning itself as a one-stop shop for home, garden, and construction projects.