Leroy Merlin trains salespeople using AI

Leroy Merlin France is using an AI chatbot to train sales associates through realistic customer conversations. The tool, Pocket Coach, has been running for four months as part of a pilot program in eight stores and, according to the retailer, results in more confident teams, better sales results, and more satisfied customers.

Skills become outdated quickly

For Isma Hadjersi, sales director at Leroy Merlin France, it’s not primarily about technology, but about people. According to her, the biggest challenge today lies in the rapid obsolescence of skills. Products, usage, customer expectations, and technology are changing so quickly that sales associates must constantly update their knowledge, Hadjersi stated during the Connect Lille conference.