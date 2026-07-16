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Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
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[Interview] “We aim for 10 to 15 locations in Belgium” (Loïc Hardy, Colos)

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DIY/Garden16 July, 2026

With an extremely wide selection and massive inventory at consistently low prices, DIY challenger Colos is capitalizing on the growing market for full-scale renovations. “We solve three major problems for our customers,” says CEO Loïc Hardy.

Unique concept

Shoppers leaving a massive home improvement store with carts full of cans of Coca-Cola and packs of Scottex toilet paper: it’s not an everyday sight. But then again, nothing about Colos—the spectacular newcomer to the Belgian DIY market—is ordinary. With a floor space of up to 20,000 m² and an assortment of 50,000 items, this is not only the country’s largest store in its sector, but above all a completely unique concept.

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