[Interview] “We aim for 10 to 15 locations in Belgium” (Loïc Hardy, Colos)

With an extremely wide selection and massive inventory at consistently low prices, DIY challenger Colos is capitalizing on the growing market for full-scale renovations. “We solve three major problems for our customers,” says CEO Loïc Hardy.

Unique concept

Shoppers leaving a massive home improvement store with carts full of cans of Coca-Cola and packs of Scottex toilet paper: it’s not an everyday sight. But then again, nothing about Colos—the spectacular newcomer to the Belgian DIY market—is ordinary. With a floor space of up to 20,000 m² and an assortment of 50,000 items, this is not only the country’s largest store in its sector, but above all a completely unique concept.