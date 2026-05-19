Hornbach holds its ground in a challenging consumer market

The DIY chain Hornbach reported higher sales in the past fiscal year, even though DIY consumers remained cautious. Profits also remained stable despite ongoing cost pressures.

E-commerce continues to grow

The German group saw revenue rise by 3.8% to 6.4 billion euros, while adjusted operating profit remained virtually stable at 264.7 million euros. Higher labor and operating costs did, however, put pressure on margins. Bottom line, net profit fell slightly from 147.2 million euros to 143.6 million euros.