Why and how Unilever sells on TikTok Shop

Unilever is preparing to sell through TikTok Shop now that the platform is also active in the Benelux. The manufacturer does not expect an immediate return on investment, but does see room for further growth in social commerce.

Small team, fast pace

According to Akila Ksatryo, Retail Media Specialist at Unilever Benelux and responsible for the rollout, the decision has been made. Only the details remain to be worked out. “It’s not a question of whether we’re going to do it, but how we’re going to do it,” he told Emerce.