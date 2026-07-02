How L’Oréal and OpenAI are making beauty artificial and intelligent

L’Oréal and AI giant OpenAI enter into a high-profile partnership: the cosmetics giant is integrating OpenAI technology into all its core operations, from the consumer experience to research and marketing. From virtual makeup trials to product development: everything is going AI.

ChatGPT as a sales channel

L’Oréal is turning ChatGPT into a central platform for product discovery and purchases: its subsidiary brand Maybelline New York is bringing its Makeup Virtual Try-On feature directly to ChatGPT, allowing consumers to try on makeup in real time through conversations with the chatbot. Brands such as Lancôme, Kérastase, SkinCeuticals, CeraVe, and Garnier are also participating in a global pilot featuring AI-driven ads at the moment of purchase intent.