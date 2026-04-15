Jysk opens six new stores in a single day in the Benelux

On Wednesday, Jysk opened four new stores in the Netherlands and two in Belgium. All of the locations are former Leen Bakker stores.

“We will continue to invest”

The Scandinavian home furnishings chain simultaneously opened its doors on Wednesday in Amsterdam, Leek, Veendam, and Zierikzee in the Netherlands, and in Dendermonde and Marche-en-Famenne in Belgium.

The openings coincide with Jysk’s 20th anniversary in the Netherlands. “The fact that we are still growing on this scale after twenty years in the Netherlands says a lot about Jysk’s strength. More and more customers are consciously choosing us, and that gives us the confidence to continue investing,” says Frank Christant, Country Director of Jysk Netherlands, Belgium, and France.

The retailer now has 108 stores in the Netherlands and aims to expand to at least 140 locations in the coming years. The next opening is scheduled for May 13 in Meppel. This will be followed in June by the opening of a brand-new store in Barneveld. Each store employs approximately ten staff members. Among the new colleagues are former employees of Leen Bakker who have joined the company.

In Belgium, the retailer currently has 78 stores. The home furnishings chain aims to expand to at least 125 stores in the coming years. A new store is set to open in Sint-Truiden in June, followed by the first three openings at former Shopping Cora sites in July.