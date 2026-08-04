Refurbed adds guitars to its product line
Leisure4 August, 2026
Refurbed
- Decathlon considers selling Van Rysel bikes at other retailersLeisure3 August, 2026
With its premium bicycle brand Van Rysel, Decathlon aims to become the European leader. In addition to its own flagship stores and the bicycle departments within its large Decathlon stores, the company is also considering partnerships with other retailers.
- Cotswold Outdoor owner invests in scalability and efficiencyLeisure15 July, 2026
Yonderland, the owner of the retail chains A.S.Adventure and Juttu in Belgium, Bever in the Netherlands, and Cotswold Outdoor in the United Kingdom, posted a slight net loss last fiscal year. This is the result of strategic investments.