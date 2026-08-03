Decathlon considers selling Van Rysel bikes at other retailers
Leisure3 August, 2026
Decathlon
- Cotswold Outdoor owner invests in scalability and efficiencyLeisure15 July, 2026
Yonderland, the owner of the retail chains A.S.Adventure and Juttu in Belgium, Bever in the Netherlands, and Cotswold Outdoor in the United Kingdom, posted a slight net loss last fiscal year. This is the result of strategic investments.
- Decathlon acquires Spanish Intersport stores; only Tenerife is standing in the wayLeisure9 July, 2026
The Spanish competition authority has approved Decathlon’s acquisition of 18 Intersport stores, but has attached additional conditions to the deal. The regulator sees risks particularly in Tenerife.