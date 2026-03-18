Seats and Sofas to reimburse customers following warranty dispute

The furniture chain Seats and Sofas reimburses nearly 1,500 customers a total of 100,000 euros for fees wrongfully charged during the warranty period. This ruling not only affects the chain itself but also sends a message to the retail sector.

Warranty with hidden costs

Seats and Sofas customers who wanted to make a warranty claim faced a dilemma: return their furniture to a store themselves, have it picked up for 75 euros, or have a technician come to their home for 49.95 euros. According to the Dutch Consumer Authority (ACM), these charges were unjustified.