Maisons du Monde launches new concept in Spain as financial pressure mounts

The French furniture chain Maisons du Monde is committed to renovating its stores in Spain, despite the difficult financial situation. While the company is experimenting with a new retail concept in Madrid and other Spanish cities, its growing debt is simultaneously forcing management to seek external financing.

Experience takes center stage

With the opening of its first renovated store in Madrid, Maisons du Monde is introducing a concept that places a strong emphasis on experience and inspiration. The retailer aims to immerse customers in a warm and welcoming atmosphere where products are not only visible but also presented in a tangible way that allows them to be experienced.