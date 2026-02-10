Leen Bakker and Kwantum find buyer

Investment company Orlando Capital V acquires Kwantum and Leen Bakker from Homefashion Group and Gilde Equity Management. The new owner promises that both concepts will continue to operate as independent brands.

Financial breathing space

“We see a strong foundation and clear potential in Kwantum and Leen Bakker,” says Simon Pfennigsdorf, partner at Orlando Capital V. “Together with the executive team, the management teams, and employees, we want to support the further development of both brands and provide the stability and resources needed to look ahead with confidence.”

According to the parties involved, the transaction lays the foundation for further growth. Orlando brings a long-term investment horizon and has secured specific financing to execute existing plans and develop new initiatives. All Homefashion Group employees will transfer to the new owner. Nothing will change for customers, suppliers, and partners, according to the parties.

Orlando Capital V profiles itself as a long-term investor with experience in several European countries. Orlando says it also wants to operate in that role at Kwantum and Leen Bakker, together with the existing management team. In other words, the struggling chains seem to have found a savior, but will it be enough to turn the tide?