Kave Home continues international expansion with its first Belgian store

The Spanish design brand Kave Home, one of the fastest-growing brands for furniture and home accessories in Europe, is opening its first store in Belgium this week. The retailer already has 140 stores in 80 countries.

Timeless aesthetics

The Spanish furniture and home decor brand Kave Home is continuing its European expansion with the opening of a store in Ghent. The company, founded in Catalonia in 2013 by Francesc Julià, achieved a record revenue of 321.2 million euros last year, an increase of 23%.

Kave Home is now active in more than 80 countries and has over 140 retail locations worldwide. The brand’s growth is driven by a strategy that combines e-commerce, physical stores, and collaborations with architects and interior designers for both residential and commercial projects.

The brand has a Mediterranean background and emphasizes a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living. This philosophy is closely linked to a strong commitment to the environment: Kave Home designs products using sustainable materials and a timeless aesthetic, and develops circular initiatives.

The first Belgian store opens on March 26 at Koophandelsplein in Ghent.