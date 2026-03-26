[In the picture] Kave Home opens in an iconic building in Ghent

Kave Home, the Catalan international design brand for furniture and home décor, opened its first store in Belgium today. With this opening, the total number of Kave Home-owned stores worldwide now stands at 32.

Building dating from 1810

The new store, located in the heart of Ghent, spans 348 m² and is housed in a historic building in a prime location next to the Leie River and just a few meters from the city’s main shopping street: the iconic Huis Papele, a corner building constructed in 1810 by architect J.B. Pisson. The building has retained original architectural elements, such as the symmetrical façade, ornate cast-iron friezes, semicircular arched windows, and a striking side façade overlooking the river, which adds character and identity to the retail space.

The store features a U-shaped layout and stands out for its large corner windows, which fill the interior with natural light and enhance visibility from the outside. Inside, the store offers a selection of Kave Home items for various rooms in the home. In an Atelier space, professionals and end customers have access to an extensive range of fabrics, materials, and colors to personalize sofas, armchairs, and other products from the brand.

Belgium is the fourth country to have its own Kave Home stores, following Spain, France, and Italy. The design brand is available at more than 140 retail locations in over 80 countries worldwide.