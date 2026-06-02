Ikea accelerates expansion in France with a compact store concept

Ikea plans to significantly expand its presence in France with a new compact store concept. Following the opening of its first Compact store in Limoges at the end of May, the Swedish home furnishings retailer has announced that ten additional locations will follow by 2030.

Closer to the customer

According to Ikea, the first Compact store in Limoges is not a pilot project, but the start of a broader rollout. A second location is already planned for Le Mans this summer, reports LSA. With the new format, the retailer aims to open new locations faster than with the traditional large home furnishing stores on the outskirts of cities. France currently has 37 Ikea stores and eight design and order centers.