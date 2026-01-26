Ikea expands second-hand marketplace to Sweden

On January 28, Ikea will launch its digital marketplace for second-hand products in its Swedish home market. This means that the home furnishings chain’s second-hand platform is now active in five European countries.

“Extending the life of products”

Ikea first tested its second-hand marketplace in Spain and Norway and rolled it out to Portugal and Poland in 2025. Individuals can buy and sell directly from each other, with support from the retailer for pricing and product information. The service is free of charge. When selling, sellers can choose between a cash payment or an Ikea gift card with 15% extra value.

According to Ikea, the market for used furniture in Sweden is growing rapidly. In Europe, Ikea products account for approximately 9% of the second-hand furniture market. In addition, the platform provides insights into customer preferences, pricing, and challenges in the second-hand market. In markets where the service is active, demand is particularly high for bedroom furniture, storage solutions, and living room furniture.

“With the launch of Ikea second-hand marketplace in Sweden, we’re taking a meaningful step toward unlocking an even more affordable Ikea range while making it easy for customers to prolong the life of their items,” says Kirsten Andersson, CEO for Platform & Marketplaces at Ingka Group.

A year ago, the retailer announced that the marketplace would be rolled out across Europe.