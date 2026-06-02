Hackers claim IKEA has been the victim of a major data breach

The hacker group Lapsus$ claims to have stolen 180 gigabytes of internal data from Ingka Group, Ikea’s main global franchisee. According to the criminals, the data includes source code, technical architecture documents, and other sensitive information.

Data infrastructure exposed?

The hackers published a sample file that, according to researchers at Cybernews, references approximately 6,300 internal folders. These are said to include references to content management systems, internal business applications, data analysis tools, and Ikea’s Android app. However, the contents of those folders remained out of sight, making independent verification impossible for now.