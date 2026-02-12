Habitat continues its European comeback: now also in German-speaking countries

Habitat is accelerating its European expansion and entering four new markets. The furniture brand, which went bankrupt in December 2023, has been working on a comeback for two years under the wing of Vente-unique.

Focus on German-speaking markets

After its relaunch in France in the spring of 2024, Belgium and Switzerland followed in September 2025. In November 2025, the brand set foot in Spain. Now Habitat is setting its sights on German-speaking countries: Germany, German-speaking Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Austria, according to reports by LSA.

These countries were chosen because its consumers are already familiar with online furniture sales. In line with the strategy of its new parent company Vente-unique, Habitat is opting for a 100% digital rollout.

In 2026, Habitat plans additional launches in the Netherlands, Italy, and Portugal. The French furniture brand is also targeting Scandinavia, with online shops to be opened in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.