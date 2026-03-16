FonQ Group has filed for a stay of payments

The Dutch FonQ Group, the holding company behind the home decor brands fonQ and Naduvi, filed for a stay of payments with the court on Monday. The company needs additional time and investment to become structurally profitable.

Insufficient funds

The court will rule on the request shortly, FonQ said in a press release. Since mid-2025, the company has been working on a turnaround under the leadership of a new board and a revamped management team, but this requires additional investments and there are insufficient funds available. The acquisition of Naduvi in 2024 has increased the complexity.

“In recent months, we have taken important steps to strengthen the organization and lay the foundation for sustainable growth. At the same time, we recognize that additional time and investment are needed to make the company structurally profitable. By requesting a deferral of payment, we are creating the space to carefully examine, together with the administrator, which solutions offer the best prospects for the future of our organization and brands,” said a spokesperson for fonQ Group.