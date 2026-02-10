Dille & Kamille furnishes eight nature houses

Dille & Kamille and Nature House are joining forces: starting in February, guests will be able to stay in eight Dille & Kamille nature houses in Belgium and the Netherlands. These houses are surrounded by nature and decorated with natural products from Dille & Kamille.

Slowing down together

From February to December 2026, guests can stay in eight Dille & Kamille nature cottages at various locations in Belgium and the Netherlands, from the dunes of Schoorl to the tranquil greenery of Laakdal and Lake Coo in the Belgian Ardennes. Each cottage has been decorated by Dille & Kamille with natural materials.

Dille & Kamille and Nature House share a common mission: to enable people to enjoy nature and contribute to its preservation. “Without nature, there would be no Natuurhuisje,” says Pieter Bastiaansen, Director of Marketing at Nature House. “Every day, we feel how vulnerable nature is and how important it is not only to experience it, but also to restore it. With this collaboration, we want to let people experience how valuable these places are and why it is so important to take good care of them.”

“We’ve noticed that people are increasingly looking for ways to slow down,” says Hans Geels, Managing Director of Dille & Kamille. “At Dille & Kamille, we’ve been all about living consciously and mindfully for 50 years. We share that mission with Nature House. We want to show that slowing down doesn’t have to be complicated—it starts with being mindful in nature.” The nature houses can be booked from February 10 via the Dille & Kamille website.