25% revenue growth for Vanden Borre Kitchen

Vanden Borre Kitchen, the Belgian kitchen specialist celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, saw its revenue rise by a quarter last year. This year, the retailer aims to grow at least as fast, with the goal of becoming a top-three player in its sector by 2029.

Four store openings planned

With a 25% increase in revenue compared to 2024, Vanden Borre Kitchen has solidified its position as a leader in the Belgian kitchen market, in terms of both national revenue, number of stores, and brand awareness. Like-for-like revenue (in the 31 stores that were already in operation in 2024) rose by 21% in 2025. In addition, the retailer opened three new stores (Aalst, Verviers, and Messancy), bringing the total to 34 stores in Belgium.

In its anniversary year, 2026, Vanden Borre Kitchen aims to grow by another 25%. Following four new stores in 2023, five additional locations in 2024, and three openings in 2025, four new store openings are planned for 2026. In the longer term, Vanden Borre Kitchen aims to expand to at least 45 stores by 2029 and become one of the top three in the country.

“We are very pleased with our performance in 2025. The growth we’ve achieved and the strong performance of our existing stores confirm the trust our customers place in us,” says Michaël Rosin, CEO of Vanden Borre Kitchen. “We will continue to invest in the further expansion of our brand, thereby strengthening our position in the Belgian kitchen market.”