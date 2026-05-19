Rapid growth for Wibra in Belgium: new locations to open at seven Shopping Cora sites

Dutch discount retailer Wibra plans to open about 20 additional stores in Belgium this year. This includes seven new locations in the converted Shopping Cora sites, spread across Brussels and Wallonia.

“Key growth market”

Wibra started 2026 with 71 stores in Belgium and aims to have more than 90 by the end of the year. The retailer has already opened five new stores in the country this year, relocated one store to a new location, and renovated its largest store in Brussels. Now, the discounter is also announcing the opening of seven new stores in Rocourt, Woluwe, La Louvière, Messancy, Châtelineau, Hornu, and Anderlecht. The transformed Shopping Cora locations align well with Wibra’s growth strategy, thanks to their excellent accessibility, spacious retail areas, and regional significance, the company says.

“Belgium remains an important growth market for Wibra. With these new locations, we can be even closer to our customers and further fulfill our mission: keeping household expenses affordable for everyone. At the same time, we believe it is important that strong retail locations remain attractive and vibrant. In addition to retail parks and inner-city stores, this project also offers us the opportunity to have a stronger presence in shopping centers. “It is an important step in our ambition to expand further in Belgium and strengthen our position in major cities in Wallonia and Brussels. The opening of these stores will also create dozens of new jobs,” says Claudine Nachtergaele, Country Director for Wibra Belgium & France.