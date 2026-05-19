Hema reports strong profit growth

“Hema remains on course in a challenging world,” says CEO Saskia Egas Reparaz. The Dutch department store chain, which continues to invest in store renovations, posted solid revenue and profit growth in the past fiscal year.

Strong results

Hema’s gross revenue grew by 5.6% to 2.3 billion euros in the past fiscal year (which ran from February 2025 through January 2026). Operating profit (adjusted for one-time effects) rose by 16.1% to 108.2 million euros. Profit before taxes rose by 48% to 59.4 million euros, the company reported in a press release.

Last fiscal year, the retailer converted 125 stores to the new Hema 100 store concept. Franchisees reopened 82 renovated stores. A total of 300 out of 770 stores have now been renovated. The renovated stores are showing strong results: satisfied customers, more visitors, and better sales. Online, too, the retailer says it continued to develop strongly, with an even better customer experience.

“The course we’ve set is working”

“Hema is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. We are proud to be able to start our anniversary year on a strong note,” says CEO Saskia Egas Reparaz. “We are staying the course in a challenging world. This is not the time for Hema to slow down. With affordable quality, a pleasant in-store and online experience, and the renovated Hema 100 stores, Hema is demonstrating that the course we’ve set is working. That’s why it feels good that Hema, with the Van Eerd family, has a long-term owner that suits us.”

On May 24, the retailer will celebrate its 100th anniversary with colleagues and franchisees at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.