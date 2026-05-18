Why Galeries Lafayette is closing its flagship store in Beijing

The French luxury department store chain Galeries Lafayette has announced the closure of its flagship store in Beijing. The decision does not signify a complete withdrawal from the Chinese market, but rather a strategic repositioning.

New Reality

It’s all over on May 27: that’s when Galeries Lafayette’s flagship store, which opened in 2013, will close its doors for good, according to a message from the retailer on the social media platform WeChat. The store, spanning more than 30,000 square meters, was established to showcase a wide range of Western brands to China’s emerging middle class. At the time, the retailer had plans for more such stores in China, but the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting consumer preferences thwarted those plans.

Arthur Lemoine, CEO of Galeries Lafayette, emphasizes, however, that the closure is not a sign of a complete withdrawal from the Chinese market. “It is an adaptation to the evolution of the market,” he explained. “We must make decisions to adapt to the new reality.”

The store is too large to meet changing shopper expectations, and modernizing it would require significant investment. The smaller stores in Shanghai and Shenzhen, measuring 10,000 and 3,500 square meters respectively, will remain open. They are better suited to current market conditions and consumer needs.