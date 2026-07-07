Why Ahold Delhaize’s online platform Bol wants to offer new financial services

Bol, Ahold Delhaize’s online store, has received a license from the Dutch financial regulator AFM (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) to offer payment services. A new revenue model for the retailer?

“Bol is becoming a player in the payments market”

Bol has established a subsidiary that offers payment solutions to both consumers and sales partners. This is evident from job postings the company has published for its financial division, reports the Dutch business newspaper FD. The online store has obtained a license from the AFM to offer financial services. Such a license is required, among other things, to continue offering deferred payment options (“buy now, pay later”) now that the relevant legislation has been tightened. According to the job posting, Bol is investigating whether the licenses allow it to offer new services, but the company has not provided any further details on this.