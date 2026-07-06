Bol festival shops at Rock Werchter are a hit: “Not just marketing, but actual brick-and-mortar retail”

A brand-new stage made its debut at this year’s Rock Werchter festival: Het Magazijn, preceded by a store for the online platform Bol. “A unique opportunity for branding, but also to get to know our customers. So many of our employees wanted to work there that we had to hold a lottery,” says Bram Vromans, Country Lead Belgium.

From Lowlands to Werchter

Last weekend, pure player Bol suddenly had two stores: a campground store at The Hive and a shop on the Rock Werchter festival grounds. “We wanted to make things easier for festivalgoers, but also to create a memorable brand experience,” explains Bram Vromans. Bol had already been testing the festival store concept for the past two years at Lowlands in the Netherlands. When Vromans saw the concept there, he wanted to bring it to Belgium as well. “We chose Rock Werchter because it attracts visitors of all ages, primarily from Belgium and the Netherlands—which is Bol’s target audience.”