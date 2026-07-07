Westland Shopping opens Brussels’ largest Tesla charging station

Westland Shopping in Anderlecht is opening Brussels’ largest Tesla charging station. The shopping center is installing eleven Tesla V4 Superchargers, which will be available day and night. This adds a new fast-charging location to Brussels.

More charging infrastructure

The new charging stations are designed to combine electric driving with shopping trips. According to Westland Shopping, drivers can charge their batteries from 10% to 80% in less than twenty minutes. The shopping center reports that 70% of Tesla drivers in Belgium now charge exclusively at fast chargers. These charging stations are in addition to the forty charging points already available at the shopping center.

The charging station network is not limited to Tesla drivers. Drivers of other electric vehicles with a CCS connector can also use the fast chargers. In doing so, Westland Shopping is responding to the growing demand for fast-charging infrastructure around high-traffic locations.

With the new charging station, the center aims to strengthen its role as a mobility hub while also increasing the length of time visitors spend there. In 2025, Westland Shopping welcomed 6.8 million visitors and is home to 110 stores, complemented by dining and leisure options such as restaurants, a fitness center, and a bowling alley. For the shopping center, this investment also aligns with a broader sustainability strategy: Westland Shopping has previously earned BREEAM Excellent certification.