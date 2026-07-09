Vinted joins new European advertising marketplace

Vinted is a co-founder of the European Media Marketplace, a new partnership among players in the media, telecom, retail, and ad tech sectors that is launching in five countries.

A response to fragmentation in media buying

The new advertising coalition launched on July 7 with an initial group of founders: T Advertising Solutions, Equativ, Experian, Lastminute.com, Leboncoin and Kleinanzeigen, Orange Advertising, Vinted, Virgin Media O2, and Vodafone. Initially, the platform will focus on the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. Other markets may follow later. The first campaigns are set to launch in September.

According to its own statements, the European Media Marketplace aims to address the fragmentation of media buying and enable advertisers to run campaigns across connected TV, video, display, native advertising, and retail media. In doing so, the initiative seeks to offer an alternative to closed advertising ecosystems. Media companies retain control over their own inventory, data, and commercial strategy, while advertisers can set up campaigns more easily, receive clearer reports, and achieve better results.

“Every day, millions of people across 25 markets in Europe use Vinted to buy and sell second-hand fashion and consumer goods. This gives us a unique understanding of our members and their needs across Europe,” says Satya Vinnakota, Business Director of Advertising at Vinted. “Joining the European Media Marketplace as a founding partner lets us turn that insight into measurable, transparent value for brands while keeping our members’ data under our own governance.”